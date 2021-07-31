Samoa Joe Talks Getting Cleared for NXT Takeover 36 Match

WWE NXT Superstar Samoa Joe recently appeared on WWE’s After The Bell podcast. The Samoan Submission Machine discussed several topics during the show, including his return to the ring at NXT Takeover 36 on August 22nd.

“I kept it simple. It was just getting healthy. A lot of times, people have a tendency to overcomplicate their problems and make them worse and adding to them by adding extra pressure” Samoa Joe began on the podcast, discussing his return to in-ring health.

“My focus was simply to just get healthy. No other expectations to put on it, no expectations to return to the ring. No expectations, other than getting back to where I should be and getting my brain healthy and my body healthy. SAMOA JOE

Joe also discussed the actual injury and how it was beyond anything he had suffered with before. “It was a much worse type of injury than I had dealt with before. It scared me, it scared a lot of people I cared about” Joe added.

“It became very easy to make that the focus as far as what I wanted to do when I came back. Inevitably, it all hinged on making sure I was alright and feeling good and when I came back to the ring, I didn’t want to come back in a 70% or 60% capacity” Joe revealed.

“I wanted to make sure I could come back and give the best I could to the fans. I do play my cards close to my chest, but that’s just the belief I have” the former NXT Champion concluded.