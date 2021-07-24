Senior Talent Relation Executive Canyon Ceman Released By WWE

WWE has let go the company’s senior vice president of talent development Canyon Ceman this Friday according to reports from PWinsider. The rumors of the promotion releasing the executive had been heard a few weeks ago as well. They had turned out to be false at the time but now his departure has been confirmed.

Ceman had been working for WWE since 2012. He was initially hired as the senior director of talent relations in March 2012 and promoted to his latest title in August 2015. Prior to joining the world of professional wrestling, the WWE official served as the chief financial officer for the association of volleyball professionals until 2010.

Over his nine year long tenure with WWE, Canyon Ceman had been involved in scouting, recruiting and evaluating potential talents for the company’s developmental system. He was also involved with NXT. He is not the only big backstage name to have been let go by the officials in recent times.

Just like their talent roster, WWE seems to be working on decluttering their employee list as well. They have let go a number of backstage personnel in recent times. There is no word yet on why WWE decided to let go Canyon Ceman but it wouldn’t be a big surprise if his release was budget-related as well.