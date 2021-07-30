Strong Demand For AEW Rampage Chicago Pre-Sale

A ticket pre-sale was held Friday morning for the upcoming AEW Rampage: The First Dance event from Chicago’s United Center arena. Based on preliminary sales information, AEW is looking at another successful showing at the box office.

AEW has been opening additional sections to meet demand. Less than two hours after the pre-sale began, over 10,000 tickets were been sold.

AEW Rampage: The First Dance

The stakes are high for AEW’s debut at the United Center. The show was announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite, leaving just three weeks for AEW to sell a respectable amount of seats. It will be the second episode of AEW Rampage, which premieres Friday, August 13th at 10pm (Eastern) on TNT.

Of course, this is not your typical television taping. Wrestling fans are expecting the highly anticipated debut of CM Punk, based on some not-so-subtle hints by AEW.

Chicago’s United Center is the largest basketball/hockey arena in the United States. The venue can accommodate over 20,000 people at full capacity.

Tickets for AEW Rampage Chicago go on sale to the general public this coming Monday at Ticketmaster.com.

Follow @WrestleTix on Twitter and Patreon if you’re interested in wrestling ticket sales information.