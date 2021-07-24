TNT Delighted as AEW Ratings Continue to Dominate Wednesday Nights

After being moved to a Friday night slot for a few weeks, AEW Dynamite is back on Wednesday nights. Since returning, the AEW ratings have continued to climb, and TNT is over the moon about it.

Night Two of Fyter Fest say AEW ratings peak with 1,148,000 hourly viewers and a 0.44 rating in the core 18-49 demographic. Aside from the show’s debut show, the Fyter Fest figures, for both nights one and two are among some of the best the show has seen.

In fact, this year AEW ratings are up 5% in the key 18-49 demographic and 3% in total viewers. These are certainly impressive gains for a company that is just 93 weeks into its life. It’s no wonder that TNT felt compelled to issue a statement on AEW’s ratings charge.

TNT’s AEW: DYNAMITE continues domination as Wednesday’s #1 cable program in P18-49 for the second week in a row. See highlights below:

AEW: Dynamite

575K P18-49 / 150K P18-34 / 1.15M P2+

Week 93 of AEW was up 11% vs. last week

AEW Ratings Continue to Recover Following Wednesday Night Return

During the recent NBA playoffs, AEW had been forced to move to a temporary Friday night slow. This change did knock the AEW ratings for a few weeks, with record low numbers being posted. However, since returning to Wednesday nights, the company is moving from strength to strength.

With all the rumors floating around about names like CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, interest in AEW is at an all-time high. This will surely be reflected in the AEW ratings through the rest of the year and beyond.

AEW Dynamite is now an established part of Wednesday night TV. Dark Elevation and Dark occupy Monday and Tuesday nights on YouTube. Now, we are less than a month away from the debut episode of AEW Rampage on a Friday night. How long will it be before we start talking about AEW ratings dominance across the entire week?