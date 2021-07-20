Toni Storm Expected To Be A Babyface On SmackDown

WWE Superstar Toni Storm will be making her official debut on SmackDown this Friday. The former NXT UK Women’s Champion has had a rocky road on the NXT brand in the United States, but now she will be part of the main roster on FOX.

Storm has worked as a heel during most of her time on NXT, although he did portray a babyface for her entire run on NXT UK.

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE is planning to bring Toni Storm up to SmackDown as a babyface.

Storm, 25, was signed to WWE back in May 2018. The Australian star was initially signed for the NXT UK brand, where she held the aforementioned Women’s Championship.

Toni Storm Plans Revealed

Toni Storm moved to WWE NXT to live in the United States full-time last year, where she then played a heel on USA Network television for the first time in her WWE career.

Storm has worked several WWE dark matches before television tapings, although Storm’s debut for SmackDown was promoted several weeks back.

It is currently unknown what the plans are for Storm when she gets to the main roster, however a potential showdown between the Australian performer and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair looks extremely promising.

Check out the promo for Toni Storm’s move to the main roster and SmackDown below: