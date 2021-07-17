Update On The Rock vs Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 38

WWE have been hoping to get a WrestleMania main event of The Rock vs Roman Reigns for years, and now it appears as though the contest will be taking place at WrestleMania 38.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer would claim that WWE are looking at a potential tag team match including the two megastars just in case they’re unable to get The Rock in a singles match for insurance or worries surrounding health.

With WWE wanting to continue The Bloodline/Family storyline with Reigns and The Usos; The Rock may be teaming with Jey Uso and Roman teaming with Jimmy Uso. The reverse of this has also been considered, depending on which of the Usos is a babyface or heel before the match.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns

WWE do prefer the idea of having The Rock vs Roman Reigns as a singles match on the card, however having Dwayne Johnson on a WrestleMania marquee is better than not having Dwayne Johnson on a WrestleMania marquee. So if the company have to run with a tag team match it is worth it.

Dave Meltzer would also claim that The Rock may be weary of making a return for a singles match. The 49 year old megastar has a strong history with wrestling across his family dynasty and he does not want to look bad in a potential return.

“Obviously the singles match is the preferred match but any involvement of Rock is preferred over him not doing the show” Meltzer wrote in the Observer. “Because at 49, the idea of him coming back would lessen each year because he doesn’t need it, but he always has a soft spot in his heart for wrestling and family but he’s also not going to do it if he’s going to look bad because I don’t think he wants that Undertaker-Goldberg moment.”

