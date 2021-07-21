Update On Xia Li Following NXT Title Match

Xia Li appeared to be injured during her NXT Women’s Championship match against Raquel Gonzalez last night on NXT. The match was stopped after Gonzalez landed on Li following a springboard senton splash. Li rolled onto her stomach after the move and then was only weakly able to get her shoulder up during the pin attempt.

The match was restarted after medical personnel checked on Li for a few moments. They quickly went to the finish after, however, with Gonzalez pinning Li after a one-armed power bomb. According to sources backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center, Li appeared to be fine after the match (via Fightful).

Xia Li To The Main Roster?

Xia Li is one of several members of the NXT roster rumored to be headed to the main roster soon. Li faced former Robert Stone Brand member, Aliyah, in a dark match before Smackdown. She picked up the win in a match from Houston’s Toyota Center.

Xia Li joined WWE in 2017 after having impressed scouts during a WWE tryout from Shanghai, China. She is the first woman from China to compete in a WWE ring. As of late in NXT, she has been aligned with Boa and Mei Ying in the Tian Sha faction.