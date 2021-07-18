Watch Jay White Confront Kenny Omega At Slammiversary

AEW champion Kenny Omega had a confrontation with the NJPW‘s Never Openweight Champion Jay White during tonight’s Slammiversary PPV event.

The Cleaner defended his title against Sami Callihan in a NO DQ main event during tonight’s PPV. Omega managed to pick up the victory in the bout after delivering a one winged angel to Callihan over thumbtacks.

The world champion was celebrating with his partners in Impact tag champs The Good Brothers and Don Callis when the lights went out. The Bullet Club leader Jay White then made his entrance.

As White got in the ring, the other wrestlers offered up the ‘Too Sweet’ hand gesture. The NJPW champion was still considering his next move when the cameras stopped rolling and the show came to a close.

Switchblade Jay White is in IMPACT! Wow! pic.twitter.com/Hrq6UtK0Wm — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) July 18, 2021

People in attendance noted that after the cameras went out, the team of David Finlay and Juice Robinson collectively known as FinJuice came out and tried to attack Jay White.

However, the Bullet Club member managed to hit his finisher on Robinson before heading back. FinJuice had made their surprise return to Impact Wrestling earlier in the night.

There is no word yet on whether White will feud with Omega or join forces with him. We will have to wait and see what the officials have planned for the two.