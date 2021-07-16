WWE Money In The Bank Betting Odds

The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday (July 18, 2021) from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena is close to being finalized as only 6 matches have been announced with WWE expected to likely confirm a pre-show contest and perhaps more matches on SmackDown this Friday.

Roman Reigns is a major favorite to retain the Universal Title over Edge while Bobby Lashley is favored to retain his WWE Title against Kofi Kingston. There are no odds available just yet for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, but Big E is the favorite to win the men’s match.

There are no titles favored to change hands. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Odds call for all three titles to change. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-500) vs. Edge (+300)

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (-1100) vs. Kofi Kingston (+700)

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Ricochet (16/1) vs. Matt Riddle (11/2) vs. John Morrison (16/1) vs. Drew McIntyre (4/1) vs. Big E (7/4) vs. Kevin Owens (8/1) vs. Seth Rollins (5/2) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (12/1)

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley (-140) vs. Charlotte Flair (even)

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos (-400) vs. The Viking Raiders (+250)