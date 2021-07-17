WWE SmackDown Results (7/16): Reigns & Edge, Finn Balor, MITB Go-Home Show

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in 70 weeks that there was a live crowd in attendance for SmackDown. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown was the final show before WWE Money in the Bank this Sunday night.

SmackDown Results (7/16)

Roman Reigns & The Usos def. Edge, Dominik, Rey Mysterio Shotzi & Nox def. Natalya & Tamina Bianca Belair def. Carmella to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship Cesaro def. Otis via DQ Seth Rollins def. Big E, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal 4-Way

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Edge Made Reigns Tap

Vince McMahon kicked off the show and welcomed the crowd back. Vince simply said “where the hell have you been?” and exited.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns then made his entrance to a some loud boos and cheers. Reigns got two pyros during his entrance, one at the top of the ramp and one in the ring. Reigns and The Usos faced Edge and The Mysterios in the first match of the night. Edge got an incredible pop from the crowd.

Edge controlled the action early and lifted Jimmy up in the corner. Rey tagged in and hit a Senton. Dominik tagged in and hit Jimmy with a springboard Moonsault for a near fall. Jey tagged in and took control before tagging Reigns in. Roman dragged Dominik out of the ring as the crowd booed.

Reigns planted Dominik with a Suplex and shoved him back out of the ring. Roman Powerbombed Dominik onto the announce table but it did not break as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Edge tagged in and got in some offense. Edge leveled Reigns with a Clothesline outside the ring and then tagged in Rey.

Mysterio planted Jey with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Jimmy broke it up at two. Dominik hit Jimmy with a Splash outside the ring but got launched into the ring post by Reigns. Rey went for the 619 on Jey but Reigns blocked it and slammed Mysterio into apron. Edge came out of nowhere and leveled Reigns with a Spear. Jimmy hit Rey with a cheap shot and Jey rolled him up while using the tights for leverage for the pinfall victory.

After the match, a brawl broke out and The Usos beat down the Mysterios in the corner. Edge brought a chair into the ring and beat the hell out of Jimmy and Jey. Roman hit Edge with a Superman Punch and posed as the crowd booed. Reigns then took a look at the chair and broke off a piece of steel. Before Reigns could do anything, Edge decked him with another Spear.

Edge then crawled towards the steel and grabbed it with an insane look in his eyes. Edge got Reigns in a Crossface with the steel across his face and Roman tapped. The Rated R Superstar posed with the Universal Championship before tossing on top of Reigns. Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Edge this Sunday at Money in the Bank.

Could we be looking at a preview of #MITB this Sunday?! pic.twitter.com/oG0HldMqCE — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021

Seth Rollins Mocked Edge

Kayla Braxton interviewed Edge backstage and he said that making Roman tap out like a bitch just now won’t make a difference this Sunday. Edge stated that he has to do whatever it takes to beat Roman. Seth Rollins interrupted by cackling behind Edge in a ridiculously awesome suite. Rollins said that Edge cannot beat Reigns but hopes that he does win so he can cash in on. Seth said he wants to finish the job he started 7 years ago when he couldn’t pull the trigger.

Finn Balor Returned

Sami Zayn came down to the ring and complained about the conspiracies against him. Sami tried to get the crowd on his side but they rejected him. Finn Balor made his return and joined Sami in the ring. Zayn tried to attack him but Balor fought him off. Finn then hit Sami with a Dropkick and the Coup de Grace before posing for the crowd.

Shotzi & Nox Pinned The Champs

Shotzi & Nox battled Natalya & Tamina tonight. Zelina Vega & Liv Morgan joined commentary for the match. Tamina connected with a Body Slam and then sent Shotzi to the corner. Natalya tagged in and stomped Shotzi down to the canvas. Shotzi battled back with a slam and started to climb the ropes but got distracted by Tamina.

Natalya and Tamina isolated Shotzi in the corner of the ring and took turns beating her down. Shotzi hit some kicks and finally was able to tag in Nox. Nox sent Natalya to the corner and leveled her with an uppercut.

Nox hit a Senton and followed it up with a Shining Wizard. Nox went for the cover but Tamina broke up at two and the match continued. Liv and Zelina started trading punches outside the ring. Liv leaped off the steel steps and hit a Clothesline as Natalya was rolled up in the ring.

After the match, Tamina and Natalya attacked Zelina and Liv. Morgan battled back and sent Tamina into the steel steps. Liv then slammed Natalya to the mat and pointed at the MITB briefcases above the ring as the crowd cheered.

Bianca Belair Retained

Bianca Belair defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella tonight on SmackDown. Belair leveled Carmella with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a Dropkick. Carmella battled back with some elbows to the face and then a Bronco Buster for a one count.

Carmella slammed Belair’s shoulder into the ring post and then launched the SmackDown Women’s Champion into the barricade. Back in the ring, Carmella went for the cover but Belair kicked out at two. Carmella threw Belair into the barricade again as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Belair connected with a Moonsault and went for the cover but Carmella kicked out at two. Bianca made her way to the top rope but Carmella tripped her up. Carmella connected with a Hurricanrana off the top rope for a near fall.

Carmella slammed Belair’s face off the turnbuckle and applied a Guillotine choke but Belair showed off her power with a vertical Suplex for a near fall. Belair went to whip Carmella with her hair but she avoided it. Carmella connected with a Superkick for a near fall. Carmella started to boot Belair in the face while holding her hair. Belair broke free and whipped Carmella. Bianca followed it up with the KOD for the pinfall victory. Bianca Belair is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Alpha Academy Beat Down Cesaro

Alpha Academy cut a backstage promo tonight and Gable claimed that Otis was going to defeat Cesaro tonight. Gable asked what that smell was and Otis said “fear”. Cesaro showed up and Otis attacked him as SmackDown went to a break.

Cesaro held his ribs on the way down to the ring as WWE rolled highlights of Otis and Cesaro. Otis went right after Cesaro and beat him down in the corner as Gable cheered him on. Cesaro connected with some uppercuts but got distracted as Gable hopped on the apron. Otis capitalized with a slam and charged at Cesaro but it backfired.

Cesaro sent Otis into the ring post and then out of the ring. Gable interfered and hit a German Suplex to end the match in DQ. Cesaro got up and leveled Gable with an uppercut and followed it up with The Swing. Otis broke it up with a shoulder tackle and then hit Cesaro with a Splash in the corner as the crowd booed. Otis climbed to the middle rope and hit Cesaro with a Vader Bomb to end the segment.

Baron Corbin Needs Your Money

Baron Corbin somberly walked down to the ring to a chorus of boos as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Corbin was standing in the ring as highlights of Nakamura winning the crown from Baron and the series of unfortunate events that have happened to Corbin in recent weeks. Corbin had a stain on his shirt and said that he has lost all of his money and the bank is threatening to foreclose on his house.

The crowd chanted “what?” as Corbin said his two year old is sick because she has to eat spaghetti out of a can. Corbin added that they might have to move in with his wife’s parents. Baron said that everyone can help him out of these dark financial times and revealed that he has started a crowd funded site. The site is corbinfund.com and Baron asked for $100,000. Corbin then got on his knees and begged everyone before Kevin Owens‘ theme hit before the main event.

Corbin told Owens that he wants to believe that Kevin is out here because he wants to help him. Corbin added that if Kevin and other superstars help him the fans will fall in line. Baron said Owens has a heart but everyone knows that Kevin doesn’t spend money on his wardrobe. Owens booted Corbin in the midsection and followed it up with a Stunner to end the segment.

Rollins Picked Up A Win Heading Into Money In The Bank

Big E interrupted a Paul Heyman interview backstage. Big E vowed to win the Money in the Bank contract and joked that Edge “has a hold” of Roman Reigns. Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins battled in a Fatal 4-Way

Rollins was about to leave but Big E hit him with a Spear off the apron. Kevin Owens hit Big E with a Senton and Nakamura followed it up with a knee to Owens as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Big E hit Owens with a Clothesline and kicked him out of the ring. Big E sent Nakamura to the outside and battled with Owens again. Kevin climbed to the top rope and traded punches with Big E. Nakamura joined Big E on the top rope and planted Owens with a Superplex. Rollins missed with a Frog Splash and battled with Nakamura.

Shinsuke kneed Seth in the ribs and sent him out of the ring. Nakamura booted Owens in the face and followed it up with an Exploder Suplex. Shinsuke went for the Kinshasa but Big E got in the way. Big E hit the Big Ending on Nakamura but Rollins broke up the cover.

Rollins grabbed a ladder from outside the ring and brought it inside. Seth bashed Shinsuke with the ladder and knocked him out of the ring. Rollins cleared off the announce table and put Nakamura on top of it. Seth climbed a ladder but Owens knocked him down. Owens climbed to the top of the ladder and hit a ridiculous Elbow Drop through the table. Big E and Rollins traded punches in the ring. Seth connected with a Stomp on top of the ladder and pinned Big E for the victory. Rollins climbed the ladder and posed with the MITB briefcase to end the show.