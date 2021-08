AAA Triplemania XXIX Quick Results: New Champion, Mask vs. Hair

AAA Triplemania XXIX has concluded.

Triplemania XXIX took place inside Arena Ciudad de México in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico. The event featured an AAA Megacampeonato title match between Kenny Omega and Andrade. Also featured on the card was a mask vs. hair match between Psycho Clown and Rey Escorpion.

Impact Knockouts Champion Deoanna Purrazzo shared the ring with AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache in a title vs. title match. Also, Fenix and Pentagon defended the AAA Tag Team Titles.

The show even featured a surprise appearance from wrestling legend Ric Flair. Flair was recently released from his WWE contract. Flair was in Andrade‘s corner after “El Idolo” had a disagreement with Konnan, who ended up cornering Omega.

Here are quick results for AAA Triplemania XXIX.