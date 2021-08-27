Adam Cole Considered “Done Internally” By WWE

Adam Cole, the former NXT Champion will become a free agent later today as his contract with WWE has expired. As noted earlier, WWE scrambled to tie him up for a short-term extension so he could compete at NXT TakeOver 36 as advertised against Kyle O’Reilly. It was also reported that Cole’s short-term WWE contract extension has no non-compete clause, meaning that he would be free to sign with a different company as he becomes a free agent. It was also believed that WWE could re-sign Cole in the days since then, but the company seems to consider him done with the WWE as of now.

According to a new report by PWInsider, WWE considers Adam Cole “done internally” unless they have a new offer for him. Cole is still advertised as part of a livestream this evening on Amazon which is for the promotion of upcoming WWE Mattel action figures. The livestream isn’t really live however, as it was reportedly taped a few weeks ago, so Cole isn’t actually making an appearance in any capacity for WWE today.

Adam Cole’s girlfriend, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, discussed in an interview recently about the possibility of a mixed tag team match taking place in AEW featuring Baker & Cole against CM Punk & AJ Lee. “I could think of a mixed tag that I would like to see. One involving her (AJ Lee), him (CM Punk), me and… somebody else.”

The reason why Cole’s contract had to be extended short-term was because WWE officials were erroneously under the assumption that his contract was not expiring until December. There’s a chance that WWE could strike up a new deal for him but if not, then Cole has good options to choose from to further his career in wrestling.