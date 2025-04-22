Adam Cole: Injuries Hurt Me Mentally More Than Physically

Adam Cole is finally back in an AEW ring after a series of medical issues forced him to spend too much time in recent years on the shelf. Speaking to the Battleground podcast, Cole shared how these injuries damaged more than just his body.

“I’ve had some incredibly challenging roadblocks thrown in my way between the head injuries and then six months later the freak accident with my ankle. So, it was really like mentally and physically discouraging obviously, but even more so mentally.”

After these obstacles, Cole is feeling “the best I’ve ever felt going into that ring,” especially after capturing the TNT Championship at Dynasty. Now, Cole is ready to do whatever it takes to keep the gold against a loaded roster of talented AEW wrestlers.

Adam Cole On Being the Villain

For much of Cole’s wrestling career he has been a dastardly heel, including for much of 2024 after revealing himself to be the Devil. Though the beliefs of the heel Cole character may vary wildly from the man himself, Cole relishes in being a bad guy.

“It feels nice to play that character and get all that nasty stuff out of you.”

Cole turned to the world of movies when discussing what makes a great villain. According to the TNT Champion, an iconic bad guy is one who makes viewers reflect on their own moral standings.

“When you listen to a villain in a movie or a TV show or a wrestler in a promo explaining something and you being able to go, man, he is such a jerk, but I kind of see his point. That’s the best villains.”

As one of AEW’s most notable stars, Cole will have plenty of time to get his message across to fans. And while his road back from injuries is nothing short of an underdog-esque comeback, Cole won’t count out returning to his dastardly roots in due time.