Adam Cole Could Soon Be a Free Agent After His Contract Expired in July

There are not many NXT (or WWE superstars) better than Adam Cole. He has wrestled across the globe and has been part of several great factions. Most notably, Bullet Club and Undisputed Era.

However, news has recently broken that Adam Cole’s contract with NXT expired last month and he has since been agreed a one-month extension while WWE try to thrash out a new deal for their star. The news was originally broken this weekend by Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri, who confirmed that Cole’s original deal expired just after the NXT Great American Bash PPV.

The expiration reportedly took WWE officials by surprise, as most believed Adam Cole’s contract ran until December. Cole agreed on a short term, one-month extension but is said to be considering different options. This is reported as including several options that lie beyond the professional wrestling sphere.

Fans of WWE and NXT will be hoping that this short-term deal is merely giving both Cole and WWE the chance to discuss a long-term deal.

Adam Cole Has Been the Face of NXT Since Arriving

Adam Cole signed for WWE, joining their NXT brand in 2017. Since then, he has been one of the leading figures in both storylines and memorable matches. As the leader of Undisputed Era, he wrote his way into NXT history. With Cole at their helm, Era became the most successful faction on the brand. A good argument could be made for their placing in the top lists of all WWE factions.

During his time in NXT, Adam Cole has won every belt going. This includes being the inaugural North American Champion and the longest-reigning NXT champion. His title reign spanned 403 days.

With the high number of releases happing in WWE this year, including the recent shock release of Bray Wyatt, it would seem unlikely that they would be happy for Adam Cole to walk away also. Hopefully, a new deal can be reached and we can all carry on watching Cole and Kyle O’Reilly fight forever.