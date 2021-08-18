Adam Cole: There Is Zero Chance My Twitch Channel Is Going Away

Adam Cole has no plans of shutting down his Twitch channel anytime soon.

Cole has become a talking point in the world of pro wrestling. He is currently a member of the NXT roster but that isn’t expected to last regardless of his next move. Cole’s contract was recently extended through SummerSlam weekend after WWE reportedly made a clerical error. It’s said that the company thought Cole was under contract for a longer period of time.

While there is no word on whether or not Cole will re-sign with WWE, he has let it be known that his Twitch channel will remain intact.

“Guys, I love ya’ll so much. I wish so bad that I could stream for a few more hours. It makes me so happy to be able to stream for a little bit. It’s why, when I say there is a zero chance that this channel is ever going away, I will never give this up. I love it with my whole entire heart. I love you guys and that’s how important you are to me because you guys make me feel very important. There’s been a lot going on lately and I want to make sure everyone knows that this is going nowhere. It’s going absolutely nowhere.”

The timing of Cole’s statement is interesting. While NXT talent has been able to avoid problems with WWE as far as running Twitch accounts is concerned, main roster talent has been forced to go dark on their channels. The prevailing thought is that if Cole ends up signing a new deal with WWE, it’ll be for a main roster spot.

In what could be his final WWE match, Cole will take on Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 on Aug. 22. It’ll be a best two-out-of-three falls match.

Do you think Adam Cole sticks with WWE or does he go elsewhere?