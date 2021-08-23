Adam Cole To AEW? The Young Bucks Seem Keen to Make it Happen.

This weekend Adam Cole fought his last match for NXT. It was not a surprise. News broke earlier this month that Cole’s contract had actually already expired, and a hasty one-month extension had been agreed.

Adam Cole had not even reached the backstage area and the Young Bucks were already causing a stir on social media. The current AEW Tag Team champions changed their Twitter Bio, as they so often do, to a video link. The link was to a YouTube video titled ‘The Most Infamous Seances in History’. Along with this, they updated their Twitter image to a picture from 2016 when together with Kenny Omega they dressed as the Ghostbusters for an NJPW show.

What does this have to do with Adam Cole?

Well, the Young Bucks are masters of the social media art that is cryptic sh*t stirring. The link and image combined to create a tenuous link to Cole in so far as his character on Being the Elite is dead.

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) August 23, 2021

Is Adam Cole Main Roster or AEW Bound?

Everybody knew he was fighting his last match for NXT. Could their attempts to communicate with the dead be about bringing Adam Cole back to life in AEW?

Nobody knows what is going on with the Adam Cole negotiations behind the scenes at WWE. They reportedly dropped the ball on his original expiry, thinking it ran for longer. However, was the one-month extension just to have him finish his feud or was it to work in a non-NXT no-compete clause?

Time will tell where Adam Cole is going to go with his career. However, it looks as if the Young Bucks are more than happy for him to come over to AEW. As too is Cole’s girlfriend current AEW Women’s Champion Dr Britt Baker D.M.D.

It will not be long before we know more about Adam Cole’s future. With his departure from NXT confirmed, should he not make an appearance on either Raw or Smackdown this week, then the writing could well be on the wall.