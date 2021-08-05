AEW Dynamite Homecoming Results: Malakai Black vs. Cody, Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera

AEW Dynamite returned to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville for tonight’s Homecoming edition. Miro put the TNT Championship on the line against Lee Johnson. Chris Jericho faced Juventud Guerrera with Jericho having to win the match via a move off the top rope. Malakai Black made his AEW in-ring debut against Cody tonight on Dynamite. Hangman Page told Dark Order that he is sorry for costing them their title shot and needs a break from them.

AEW Dynamite Homecoming Results

Chris Jericho def. Juventud Guerrera Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Darby Allin def. 2.0, Daniel Garcia Christian Cage def. The Blade Miro def. Lee Johnson to retain the TNT Title Leyla Hirsch def. The Bunny to earn a shot at the NWA Women’s Championship Malakai Black def. Cody

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Jericho def. Juventud Guerrera, Will Face Wardlow Next

Chris Jericho faced Juventud Geurrera tonight. MJF made the stipulation that he had to win the match with a move off the top rope. MJF ripped up a Jericho sign ringside before the bell rang. Juventud attacked Jericho and unloaded some chops and elbows in the corner.

Juventud hit a Splash and followed it up with a Clothesline. Guerrera hit a Hurricanrana and sent Jericho out of the ring. Guerrera leaped onto Jericho off the top rope and posed for the crowd. Back in the ring, Juventud connected with a Dropkick and went for the cover but Jericho kicked out at two.

Jericho battled back and slammed Geurerra to the floor. Jericho hit some chops against the barricade before slamming Juventud on a table. Chris connected with a Crossbody off the top rope and went for the cover but Juventud kicked out at two.

Guerrera dropped Jericho with a Superkick and went for the cover but Chris kicked out at two. Juventud applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring as the crowd got behind Jericho. Chris escaped but Juventud beat him down in the corner of the ring.

Jericho hit a couple shoulder tackles and climbed to the top rope. Chris connected with a double axe handle for two count. Chris connected with the Judas Effect and went for the cover but Aubrey Edwards said that it wasn’t a move off the top rope. Jericho started ripping away at Juventud’s mask and Guerrera caught him with an elbow to the face.

Guererra bounced Jericho’s face off the top turnbuckle and perched him on the top rope. Juventud went for a Hurricanrana but Jericho blocked it into the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. Guerrera hit another Superkick for a two count. Juventud followed it up with a Falcon Arrow for another near fall. Jericho hit a Judas Effect and then made his way to the top rope. Jericho connected with a top rope Judas Effect for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Wardlow attacked Jericho and MJF got on the mic. The crowd loudly chanted “you suck!” and MJF called them idiots. MJF announced that Jericho will face Wardlow next and that he will be there to make sure it is called fair and square.

.@IAmJericho's Labour No. 4: @RealWardlow and @The_MJF will be there to make sure the match is "fair and square."



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

SUPER JUDAS EFFECT for the win!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

Moxley, Kingston, Allin Picked Up A Win

Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin faced 2.0 (Jeff Parker, Matt Lee, formerly Ever-Rise in NXT) and Daniel Gargia in a Trios Match.

Gargia and Allin started off the action. Garcia took control and Matt Lee tagged in. Darby tagged in Kingston and Eddie unloaded some chops in the corner of the ring. When Dynamite returned from a break, Moxley beat down Garcia outside the ring. Matt Lee marked out for Sting and it cost him as Darby Allin connected with a Suicide Dive. Kingston hit Parker with Backfist to the Future, Moxley planted Garcia with the Paradigm Shift as Darby climbed to the top. Allin connected with the Coffin Drop on Daniel Garcia for the pinfall victory.

.@DarbyAllin has NO regard for his body!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

Christian Cage def. The Blade

Christian Cage faced The Blade tonight on Dynamite. The Bunny was ringside for the match. Cage connected with a Clothesline and some punches to start off the action. Blade rolled out of the ring to regroup and Christian chased him around. The Bunny got in Christian’s way and started taunting him. The Blade tried to capitalize with an attack from behind but Cage was ready and hit a right hand to the face. Christian slammed Blade into the barricade before rolling him back into the ring.

Cage climbed to the top rope but The Bunny grabbed his leg. Leyla Hirsch rushed the ring and broke it up. The Bunny and Leyla battled to the back and will face each other later in a #1 contender’s match for the NWA Women’s Championship. Cage hit a DDT and went for the cover but Blade kicked out at two. Blade slammed Christian’s midsection across the top rope as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, The Blade was still in control and stomped away on Cage in the corner of the ring. Cage sent Blade into the ring post to buy himself some time. Cage climbed to the top rope and connected with a flying forearm outside the ring. Back in the ring, Cage hit some punches to Blade’s face in the corner and followed it up with an uppercut off the middle turnbuckle.

Blade blocked the Killswitch but Cage hit him with an elbow to the face. Christian went for a Tornado DDT but Blade countered with a slam. Blade quickly followed it up with a Powerslam and went for the cover but Christian powered out at two. Blade started ripping away at the turnbuckle pad and exposed the metal ring. Blade pulled out some brass knuckles but turned around into a Spear from Christian for the pinfall victory.

As a result of his win tonight, #ChristianCage is the new No. 1 contender, and he says he's "Elite?!"



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

Baker Will Face Red Velvet On The Debut Episode Of Rampage

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker came to the ring with Rebel for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Baker said it was here in Jacksonville where she became women’s champion. Red Velvet interrupted and marched to the ring. Velvet told Baker that red is not her color and Baker noted that she has also defeated her in three minutes in Jacksonville.

Red Velvet said she has 7 straight wins and did not have to cheat to get them. Baker told Red Velvet that she can have her match in Pittsburgh at Rampage next Friday. Rebel tried to attack Red Velvet but she was ready for it. Baker leveled Red Velvet and choked her with Rebel’s crutch before posing with the title to end the segment.

.@Thee_Red_Velvet wants a piece of the #AEW Women's Champion, and @RealBrittBaker wants home-field advatage NEXT FRIDAY in Pittsburgh on the premiere of #AEWRampage!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

The Elite Beat Hangman Page Down

Tony Schiavone interviewed Hangman Page in the ring tonight but he was immediately interrupted by The Elite. Page said that he was glad that they are here because there was something that he needed to say to them for a long time. Omega got in Hangman’s face and suggested that he was trying to make a plea to rejoin The Elite.

Hangman said that is not what he is trying to do and Omega called Page a “try hard”. Kenny told Hangman Page that he doesn’t fit in The Elite because he is a loser and a failure. Hangman slapped Omega in the face but Good Brothers beat him down. Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer and Dark Order rushed the ring. Grayson and Uno stopped the rest of Dark Order and made their way backstage.

The Elite took turns beating down Hangman until Frankie Kazarian rushed the ring. The Elite beat him down as well and then Omega bashed Hangman over the head with the AEW Championship.

Miro Retained The TNT Title

Miro defended the TNT Championship against Lee Johnson tonight on Dynamite. Lee charged but Miro dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Miro stomped on Lee and followed it up with an uppercut. Johnson connected with a boot to the face and went for a Crossbody but Miro caught him. Miro slammed Lee to the canvas and went for the Game Over but Lee scampered out of the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Lee dodged a Splash in the corner and leveled the TNT Champion with a Superkick. Lee made his way to the top rope and connected with a Frog Splash for a near fall. Miro hit the Machka Kick and locked in the Game Over submission hold for the victory.

Leyla Hirsch Earned A Shot At The NWA Women’s Championship

Leyla Hirsch faced The Bunny tonight and the winner of the match wold earn a shot at the NWA Women’s Championship. Leyla knocked The Bunny out of the ring and hit a Suicide Dive. Leyla gave a thumbs up to Orange Cassidy and brought The Bunny back into the ring.

Hirsch went for an Armbar but The Bunny escaped and connected with a Backstabber. The Bunny threw Leyla out of the ring and hit her with a Dropkick. The Bunny and NWA Women’s Champion Kamille traded words as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

Hirsch connected with a Superplex when Dynamite returned as Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose trash talked ringside. Leyla hit a couple German Suplexes and then a Clothesline in the corner. Hirsch hit Double Knees and followed it up with a Dropkick for a two count. Leyla hit a running knee to the face and went for a Moonsault but Bunny got out of the way. Bunny hit a Death Valley Driver and went for the cover but Leyla kicked out at two. Hirsch applied an Armbar in the middle of the ring for the submission victory.

Two tough women face off! @LegitLeyla is the next challenger for @nwa Women's World Champion #Kamille.



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

Malakai Black Dominated Cody

Malakai Black faced Cody in the main event of this week’s episode of Dynamite. Cody and Malakai tied up in the middle of the ring to start off the match. Black took Cody to the canvas and went for a submission hold but Cody broke free. Malakai booted Cody in the face and followed it up with some strikes.

Cody hit a kick to the face but Malakai shrugged it off and got Cody in a Half Crab in the middle of the ring. Cody battled through the pain and reached the ropes to break the hold. Malakai geared up in the corner and went for a running knee but Cody got out of the way.

Cody went for Cross Rhodes but Malakai countered with a boot to the face. Cody slammed Malakai down and climbed to the top rope. Malakai booted Cody in the face and Rhodes crashed through a table outside the ring as the crowd chanted “holy sh*t!”. The referee began counting but Cody made it back to the ring in time. Malakai knocked Cody down with the Black Mass for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Tony Schiavone came to the ring for an interview with Cody Rhodes. Cody hobbled around and someone slid a crutch into the ring. Cody shook Tony’s hand and continued to hobble around. Cody made it seem like he was about to retire in an overly long promo after the match. Malakai Black hit Cody from behind with the crutch to close the show.