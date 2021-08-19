AEW Dynamite Results (8/18): MJF vs. Jericho, Tag Title Match, Darby Allin & Sting

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. The Young Bucks put the AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against Jurassic Express. Chris Jericho finally got to face MJF tonight and Darby Allin & Sting squared off against 2.0. It was announced that Malakai Black will face Brock Anderson next week on Dynamite. Jon Moxley will face Daniel Garcia this Friday night at Rampage and cut a backstage promo noting how he was one waving the flag for AEW during tough times.

Dynamite Results

Sting & Darby Allin def. 2.0 & Daniel Garcia in a Texas Tornado tag team match Sammy Guevara def. Shawn Spears Young Bucks def. Jurassic Express to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships Thunder Rosa def. Penelope Ford via submission MJF def. Chris Jericho via submission

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Sting & Darby Allin Picked Up A Win

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston made their way through the crowd but were attacked from behind by 2.0. They then faced Sting and Darby Allin in a Texas Tornado Tag Team match. It was Sting’s first match on TNT in over 20 years.

Allin got in the ring and attacked with his skateboard as Sting hit a Splash in the corner. The action spilled backstage and Darby got launched into a concrete wall. Darby scaled down the stairs and hit a big Crossbody.

Kingston and Moxley got in some punches for revenge before the action returned to the ring. 2.0 Suplexed Darby Allin onto his skateboard on the entrance ramp and then set up a table in the ring. 2.0 Powerbombed Sting through the table but Sting got back up to a massive pop from the crowd. Sting hit a double Scorpion Death Drop and locked in a double Scorpion Deathlock for the submission victory.

Guevara Got Engaged & Picked Up A Win

Shawn Spears faced Sammy Guevara tonight on Dynamite. Guevara proposed to his fiancee earlier in the night and AEW showed it on the broadcast.

Spears attacked Guevara during his entrance but Sammy was ready for it. The two traded punches on the entrance ramp with Sammy getting the better of the exchange. Sammy hit a massive Cannonball flip onto Spears and gave his future wife a kiss. Guevara hit Spears with a chop to the chest and then hurled him into the barricade. Spears and Tully then hit Guevara with a spike Piledriver and rolled him into the ring.

The match officially started and Tully wanted to hit the Piledriver again but Aubrey Edwards kicked him out. Spears took down his knee pad and kneed Guevara in the face several times. Sammy and Spears traded chops as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Guevara hit a Death Valley Drive on top of a steel barricade. Sammy followed it up with a 630 Splash but somehow Spears kicked out at two. Guevara hit Spears with three knees to the face and then the GTH for the pinfall victory.

Young Bucks Retained, Omega Sent A Message To Christian

The Young Bucks defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against Jurassic Express tonight on Dynamite. Nick Jackson and Jungle Boy started off the match. Nick hit a shoulder tackle and posed in the ring. Jungle Boy charged at him but Nick flipped to the outside. Jungle Boy decked him with a Crossbody and the action returned to the ring.

Luchasaurus tagged in and beat Nick down in the corner. Nick escaped and tagged in Matt Jackson. Luchasaurus unloaded a couple Clotheslines and then planted Matt with a slam for a near fall. Jungle Boy tagged back in and hit a Senton for a two count. Nick hit Jungle Boy with a cheap shot but he responded with a ridiculous Hurricanrana off the apron. Matt leveled Jungle Boy with a Dropkick through the ropes and then hit Luchasaurus with a Crossbody off the top. Matt danced around in the ring as the crowd booed and Dynamite went to a break.

Luchasaurus countered and sent Nick Jackson flying across the ring as he went for a Running Bulldog. Luchasaurus went for a Chokeslam but Nick countered with an Enziguri. Jungle Boy tagged in and hit a Brainbuster off of Luchasaurus’ shoulders but Matt broke up the cover.

Luchasaurus tagged back in as Brandon Cutler hopped on the apron. Luchasaurus sent him down and unloaded some kicks on the Young Bucks. He then connected with a double Chokeslam and Jungle Boy hit Nick with a Suicide Dive outside the ring. Back in the ring, Young Bucks hit Jungle Boy with a couple Superkicks and then the Indie Taker but Jungle boy kicked out at two. Marko Stunt went for a distraction but Kenny Omega hit him in the back with a chair.

Christian joined the party and leveled Omega with a Spear and battled with him all the way backstage. Jungle Boy hit a Brainbuster on the chair but the cover was broken up. Young Bucks broke up another false finish and Jungle Boy laid out Karl Anderson and returned to the ring. Young Bucks hit the BTE Trigger for the pinfall victory. Young Bucks are still the AEW Tag Team Champions. Gallows then carried Christian Cage to the ring and beat him down.

Omega instructed Callis to get in a kick and he obliged before hobbling away. Kenny lifted Christian up and hit the One Winged Angel. Callis then counted to three and The Elite celebrated. They raised all their titles as Omega had his boot on Christian’s chest. Omega was wearing a shirt that read “chick magnet” in another CM Punk reference.

It was later announced that Private Party, Varsity Blonds, Lucha Bros, and Jurassic Express will compete in a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament. The winners will face the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships at All Out.

Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page Attacked Lance Archer

Tony Schiavone interviewed American Top Team’s Dan Lambert. Dan said that AEW has boarded the cancel culture train after they sent Lance Archer out to punch him. Lambert added that this time he brought former UFC Champions Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovsk as backup. Lambert poked fun at the fans until Lance Archer interrupted. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page attacked Archer from behind and beat him down.

Paul Wight Will Face QT Marshall At All Out

Tony Schiavone welcomed Paul Wight down to the ring. Tony asked Paul what it was like getting back in the ring and he shouted that it was amazing. Paul took the microphone away from Tony and joked that he is so hyped up that he doesn’t want to rip Tony’s arm off by accident.

QT Marshall & The Factory interrupted and Paul dared them to get into the ring. QT noted that Tony Khan hired Paul Wight as an announcer and not as a wrestler. Marshall showed photos of medically implanted devices in Paul’s hip and added that it is a miracle he can walk. Paul announced that he has a match at All Out against QT Marshall and QT retreated out of fear to end the segment.

Team Taz’s Plan Backfired

Taz and Hook came down to the ring and introduced FTW Champion Ricky Starks. Ricky said he wanted to talk to Brian Cage and told him to come down here. Powerhouse Hobbs was shown beating Cage down but Brian battled back. Ricky flipped out and they rushed backstage.

Thunder Rosa Tapped Out Penelope Ford

Penelope Ford faced Thunder Rosa tonight on Dynamite. Thunder sent Ford to the corner and booted her to the canvas. Thunder followed it up with a Dropkick that knocked Penelope to the outside. Thunder Rosa followed her out there but Ford was ready and shoved her into the ring post. Penelope hit a Cutter on the floor outside the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Penelope rolled up Thunder Rosa for a two count and then applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Thunder Rosa escaped and locked in a Half Crab but Ford was able to make it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Thunder Rosa planted Penelope with a Death Valley Driver and went for the cover but Ford was able to kick out at two. Ford hit a Gutbuster and went for another submission but Thunder Rosa blocked it. Thunder Rosa got in a Guillotine choke for the submission victory.

MJF def. Chris Jericho via Submission

MJF faced Jericho in the main event and the crowd sang Judas as Le Champion made his way to the ring in a great moment. The action started off back and forth before the action spilled out of the ring. MJF took control and grabbed a camera. MJF flipped everyone off but Jericho knocked him down. Jericho then gave MJF the middle finger and the action returned to the ring.

Jericho beat MJF down in the corner but Maxwell battled back and sent Chris into the ring post. MJF posed on the ring apron to a chorus of boos as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Jericho hit a double axe handle and fired up the crowd. MJF battled back and started taunting Jericho. MJF went to work on Jericho’s arm to try and soften it up for the Salt of the Earth Armbar. Jericho battled back and hit a Lionsault for a near fall as the crowd chanted “this is awesome”.

Jericho hit some chops in the corner and followed it up with some Clotheslines. MJF brought Jericho down and applied the Salt of the Earth Armbar. Chris broke free and got MJF in the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. MJF quickly escaped and raked Jericho’s eyes. MJF connected with a Piledriver and went for the cover but Jericho was able to kick out at two. MJF then got Chris in the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. Jericho was able to battle through the pain and reached the bottom rope.

Jericho crawled to the corner and grabbed Floyd the bat as MJF put on the Dynamite Diamond. Aubrey caught it and removed the ring but didn’t catch Jericho hitting MJF with the bat. Jericho went to use the Judas Effect but stopped himself because the move was banned. MJF hit the Judas Effect on Jericho and then applied the Salt of the Earth Armbar for the submission victory.