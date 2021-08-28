AEW Heads To UBS Arena In Long Island On Dec. 8

AEW is making its way to Long Island, NY before 2021 comes to a close.

It’s clear that AEW has been looking to make waves on the east coast. On Sept. 15, the company will be airing Dynamite live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Just one week later, they’ll be inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

Andrew Zarian is reporting that AEW will be making another trip to New York in December. AEW will hold Dynamite inside the UBS Arena on Dec. 8. WrestleTix notes that the setup will likely be at 14K capacity.

Andrew Zarian broke the news last night that AEW Dynamite will be coming to the UBS Arena (home of the NY Islanders) in Elmont, NY on 12/8, a week after Raw will be there (11/29).



Referencing this Weeknd concert, this is roughly a 14K capacity/set-up for wrestling (for sell out) pic.twitter.com/P84PduMwgP — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 28, 2021

It’s been an eventful year for AEW thus far. More recently, we saw the massive return of CM Punk. Punk will be making his in-ring return on Sept. 5 on the All Out PPV against Darby Allin.

Bryan Danielson has also reportedly signed with the company. While the initial report was that he’ll be making his promotional debut on Sept. 22, a new report from Bodyslam suggests that he will now be making an appearance at All Out.