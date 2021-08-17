AEW Makes Good With Indie Promotion After Daniel Garcia Removal

AEW has received praise for reimbursing an independent promotion.

Daniel Garcia recently appeared on AEW Dynamite on Aug. 11. He went one-on-one with Darby Allin. Despite the loss to Darby, Garcia showcased his technical skill and showed AEW fans what he has to bring to the table.

Garcia had been scheduled to wrestle for St. Louis Anarchy on Aug. 20. He has been pulled from the event. While losing Garcia isn’t ideal for the promotion, St. Louis Anarchy expressed gratitude to AEW for reimbursing them for the travel money they spent.

Shout out to @AEW for reimbursing us on travel we had bought Garcia for Friday. Not alot of bigger companies would of done that. The purpose of us is to get talent ready for them. We wish Garcia the best and hopefully we see him in Anarchy soon. — St. Louis Anarchy (@stlanarchy) August 16, 2021

“Shout out to AEW for reimbursing us on travel we had bought Garcia for Friday. Not a lot of bigger companies would of done that. The purpose of us is to get talent ready for them. We wish Garcia the best and hopefully we see him in Anarchy soon.”

Garcia apologized to St. Louis Anarchy and vowed to make it up to them by appearing at an event in the “near future.” It’s important to note that there wasn’t a reason given for Garcia’s absence from the card. This Friday night will be the second episode of Rampage, so time will tell if AEW needs Garcia for that show.

Garcia has been emerging as one of wrestling’s feel-good comeback stories despite playing a heel on television. Garcia’s life was nearly taken in a car accident back in January 2019. Garcia ended up walking out of the crash with a broken femur, fibula, and tibia.

Daniel Garcia made his first appearance for AEW earlier this month.