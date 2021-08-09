AEW’s Nightmare Family Officially Adds New Members

All Elite Wrestling faction The Nightmare Family have added several new members to the group. During a recent episode of Sammy Guevara’s vlog, Cody Rhodes confirmed that four All Elite stars have been officially added to ever-growing group.

“If you are somebody who is part of The Nightmare Family, then I consider you more than a one day a week wrestler,” Cody Rhodes said on the vlog.

“And can take that Nightmare Family logo, jacket, familial connection. Do whatever the hell you want with it, take it to any company in the world — go anywhere with it, it means you are family” the former TNT Champion added.

Fuego del Sol, Red Velvet, KiLynn King, and Baron Black have all now officially been added to the stable, with Cody Rhodes also mentioning how fans incorrectly believed that Red Velvet was already a member.

The Nightmare Family now consists of:

Cody Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes

Arn Anderson

Gunn Club (Austin, Billy, and Colten Gunn)

Lee Johnson

Brock Anderson

Red Velvet

Fuego del Sol

KiLynn King

Baron Black

Diamond Dallas Page (association)

Glacier (association)

Tommy Dreame (association)

Stephen Amell (association)

With CM Punk‘s links to Stephen Amell, there’s potentially a chance that he aligns himself with the group, should he make his much anticipated debut for AEW. That chance is slim however, as All Elite will likely keep Punk and the other rumored signee Daniel Bryan as main event singles talents.