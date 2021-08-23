AEW Rampage Did 1.1 Million Viewers, 0.52 Rating For CM Punk Debut

CM Punk‘s highly anticipated return to pro wrestling helped AEW draw massive viewership for Friday’s AEW Rampage: The First Dance special.
AEW Rampage: The First Dance averaged 1,129,000 viewers and drew a 0.52 rating in the A18-49 demographic. The data comes courtesy of Brandon Thurston Wrestlenomics.
Some additional key metrics:
- Viewership for The First Dance was up 53% from the previous week’s premiere. The demo rating was up a staggering 75%.
- The 0.52 demo rating is the most-watched AEW broadcast in history aside from the AEW Dynamite premiere in October 2019.
- The opening quarter hour of Rampage featuring CM Punk’s debut was watched by 1,341,000 viewers and did a 0.65 rating (A18-49).
CM Punk makes his first AEW Dynamite appearance this Wednesday night on TNT.