AEW Rampage Did 1.1 Million Viewers, 0.52 Rating For CM Punk Debut

By Michael Reichlin

CM Punk‘s highly anticipated return to pro wrestling helped AEW draw massive viewership for Friday’s AEW Rampage: The First Dance special.

AEW Rampage: The First Dance averaged 1,129,000 viewers and drew a 0.52 rating in the A18-49 demographic. The data comes courtesy of Brandon Thurston Wrestlenomics.

Some additional key metrics:

  • Viewership for The First Dance was up 53% from the previous week’s premiere. The demo rating was up a staggering 75%.
  • The 0.52 demo rating is the most-watched AEW broadcast in history aside from the AEW Dynamite premiere in October 2019.
  • The opening quarter hour of Rampage featuring CM Punk’s debut was watched by 1,341,000 viewers and did a 0.65 rating (A18-49).

CM Punk makes his first AEW Dynamite appearance this Wednesday night on TNT.

