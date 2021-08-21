AEW Rampage The First Dance Results (8/20): CM Punk Debuts, Match Announced For All Out

AEW Rampage aired from the United Center in Chicago. After 7+ long years, CM Punk finally made his return to professional wrestling on the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage. Jon Moxley battled Daniel Garcia in the main event and Jurassic Express faced Private Party in the Eliminator Tournament.

Rampage Results

Jurassic Express def. Private Party in the Tag Title Eliminator Tournament Jade Cargill def. Kiera Hogan Jon Moxley def. Daniel Garcia via submission

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

CM Punk Made His AEW Debut, Will Face Darby Allin At All Out

CM Punk kicked off the show to a ridiculous reaction from the crowd. CM Punk dove into the crowd in an awesome moment. Punk hesitated to get into the ring and ran to the barricade to hug some friends in the crowd.

Rampage returned from a break with CM Punk standing in the ring as the crowd chanted his name. CM Punk joked that the crowd really knows how to make a kid feel like Britt Baker in Pittsburgh. Punk said that he didn’t know what he was going to say but he needed to hear and feel the crowd. CM Punk had tears in his eyes and held the microphone up to the crowd.

Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage #theFirstDance LIVE! pic.twitter.com/L6GgQb96AC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

Punk stated that he heard the crowds chant that for 7 years and that there is good news and bad news. The bad news is that there is a lot to get to and he can’t do it all tonight. Punk added that the good news is that he has all the time in the world on Wednesday, Friday, and four PPVs a year.

CM Punk added that if anyone is disappointed in his decisions that got him here, he was never going to get healthy emotionally and physically staying in the same place that made him that way. Punk said he was going to tell a story and took off his sweatshirt to reveal a new shirt.

Get the BRAND NEW @CMPunk gear online NOW at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R. Exclusive "I Was There" version available at the @UnitedCenter TONIGHT ONLY! pic.twitter.com/BjQ65Nbvg7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage #theFirstDance LIVE! pic.twitter.com/lmSWHJidPE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

Punk took a seat in the middle of the ring and the crowd went bananas. CM Punk said he had to leave and that was when he worked for a place called Ring of Honor. Punk noted that he had tears in his eyes during his last match because he had made a place where people could work and love professional wrestling. Punk added that he cried because he was leaving a place he loved and it wasn’t’ going to be easy for a guy like him. CM Punk said on “August 13, 2005 I left professional wrestling and on August 20th, 2021 I am back”.

Punk stated that he is back for the fans, himself, and there is a ton of young talent in the back that has the same passion that he had stomped out. CM Punk shouted “Darby Allin!” and the crowd started chanting his name. Darby Allin and Sting were shown in the rafters and Punk complimented him. Punk told Allin that he was tough like everyone here in Chicago.

CM Punk added that he is here to help because Darby Allin is into dangerous things and there is nothing more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk in Chicago. Punk challenged Darby Allin to match at All Out on September 5th. CM Punk closed the promo by saying that everyone can pick up a free ice cream bar on him on the way out of the United Center. It was later announced that CM Punk will make his first appearance on Dynamite this Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Pro Wrestling is back. pic.twitter.com/pxHIdPcHhT — Rasslin' (@rasslin) August 21, 2021

.@CMPunk will make his first appearance on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY in Milwaukee! Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq. pic.twitter.com/eaB5ocTSYm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

Jurassic Express Advanced In The Tag Title Eliminator Tournament

Private Party faced Jurassic Express in the Eliminator Tournament to determine who will the Young Bucks at All Out for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Matt Hardy and Marko Stunt were ringside for the match. Young Bucks took a seat at the top of the entrance ramp as Lucha Bros and Varsity Blonds were shown in the crowd.

Kassidy and Jungle Boy started off the action and locked up in the middle of there ing. Jungle Boy hit a shoulder tackle and followed it up with an Arm Drag. Kassidy booted Jungle Boy in the ribs and tagged in Marq Quen. Jungle Boy leveled both members of Private Party with a couple Dropkicks. Kassidy distracted the referee and both Quen and Matt Hardy hit Jungle Boy with some cheap shots as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Jungle Boy connected with a Clothesline that knocked Kassidy to the mat. Luchasaurus tagged in and unloaded some strikes on Kassidy and Quen. Private Party hit an absurd Destroyer off of Luchasaurus’ shoulders for a two count on Jungle Boy. Quen leveled Luchasaurus with a Shooting Star Press outside the ring. Jungle Boy hit a Cutter on Kassidy and went for the cover but he somehow kicked out at two. Matt Hardy threw Marko to the floor and Kassidy rolled up Jungle Boy while using the ropes for leverage but he kicked out at two again. Jurassic Express hit a Powerbomb on Quen for the pinfall victory to advance to the finals.

Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage #theFirstDance LIVE! pic.twitter.com/GrCe2Ygl41 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

Jade Cargill Dominated

Jade Cargill faced Kiera Hogan tonight on Rampage. Mark Sterling was in Cargill’s corner for the match. Hogan got in some offense early but Jade dropped her with a boot to the face and then hit Jaded for the quick pinfall victory.

Moxley Picked Up A Win, Sting & Darby Allin Made The Save To Close The Show

Jon Moxley faced Daniel Garcia in tonight’s main event. Before the match, Mark Henry interviewed Garcia and Moxley in split screen. 2point0 was with Garcia for the interview. Garcia claimed that he was going to tap Jon out and Moxley responded that he has a better chance of getting him pregnant than tapping him out tonight. Moxley added that it is fitting that this match is in the United Center because he is going to bounce Garcia’s head off the floor like a basketball. Eddie Kingston and 2point0 were ringside for the match.

Moxley went right after Garcia and beat him down to start off the action. Daniel battled back and went to work on Moxley’s leg. Garcia locked in a submission hold but Moxley broke free and hit a German Suplex. Daniel shrugged it off and applied an Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring. Moxley broke free but Garcia got him in the Sharpshooter. Moxley escaped and locked in the Guillotine choke for the submission victory.. After the match, 2point0 attacked Moxley and Kingston.

Sting & Darby Allin made their way to the ring for the save and a brawl broke out. Moxley hit Garcia with the Paradigm Shift and joined in not he beat down of 2point0 with Eddie Kingston. Sting hit the Splash and then the Scorpion Deathdrop. Allin made his way to the top rope and connected with a big Coffin Drop on 2point0 to close the show.