AEW Set To Make 3rd Major Acquisition Following CM Punk & Bryan Danielson (Report)

It is a pretty big time for All Elite Wrestling. Tonight, the promotion holds “The First Dance” in Chicago’s United Center. CM Punk is expected to make his long-awaited return to professional wrestling on the show. Bryan Danielson is also expected to debut in AEW in the not-too-distant future. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company has a 3rd “new major acquisition” on their way as well.

“Sources close to the promotion who will be alert to such things also noted: We don’t really have any idea at the moment who this ‘new major AEW acquisition’ could be but we’ll have further updates if and when available.”

With names such as Ric Flair, Adam Cole, and Bray Wyatt available, it is not clear who the new acquisition is.

A new era in #AEW begins TONIGHT on #AEWRampage #theFirstDance LIVE at 10/9c on @tntdrama from the @UnitedCenter in Chicago. Witness the most anticipated announcement in #AEW history!

Limited tix available NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/f24u7pGYQP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2021

AEW has been signing a lot of talent this year. In a recent media interview, SEScoops asked Cody Rhodes about AEW possibly signing Bray Wyatt. Rhodes responded that he believes the company will sign anyone with the potential to be a needle-mover.

“I tell a lot of my peers in wrestling and people I use as a sounding board, I always tell them, ‘you can’t wish away good talent,’ especially when you get in a groove as a talent yourself,” Rhodes said. “And it’s not unlike the world that Tony [Khan] comes from already, the world of the NFL and football in the UK. If there’s a free agent out there that can move the needle and be something significant for us… personally, I think you have to go after them. Does that change the landscape of the show and the roster? For sure, but that’s one of those things where as much as things can get personal, it is business. And no one is immune from that.”