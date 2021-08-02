AEW Signs TV Deal In India For Dynamite & Rampage

AEW has signed a deal with Eurosport India to broadcast episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. According to a report from Sportskeeda, the first broadcast will be on Sunday August 15th, 2021 which happens to be Independence Day in the country.

Eurosport India also broadcasts episodes of Impact Wrestling and NJPW. WWE is broadcast on Sony Sports India.

Tony Khan was quoted in a press release announcing the news.

“In less then two years since launching AEW DYNAMITE, we’ve started a professional wrestling revolution,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Through our partnership with Eurosport India, we’re looking forward to showcasing the best professional wrestling that fans in India demand and deserve.”

“We were an instant success in the U.S., and now fans across the world are discovering AEW, feeling refreshed and excited about professional wrestling again. We can’t wait for fans in India to experience our dynamic storytelling, high-flying action and incredible roster of global stars and homegrown talent on a weekly basis.”

The deal comes just as AEW is getting ready to begin airing its 2nd show. AEW Rampage will debut a week from Friday on August 13th, 2021 from Pittsburgh.