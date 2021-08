Alexa Bliss threw the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday’s Chicago White Sox baseball game at Wrigley Field. She was joined by her fiancĂ©, pop star Ryan Cabrera.

WWE is currently in Chicago for Monday’s Raw at the sold-out Allstate Arena.

Bliss was good luck for Sox, who picked up a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Check out this video of Alexa Bliss throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday’s White Sox game: