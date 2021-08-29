Ariya Daivari On Backstage Reaction To Braun Strowman’s WWE Release

The WWE release of the former Universal champion Braun Strowman shocked the fans. Members of the WWE roster also had a similar reaction, according to former 205 live star Ariya Daivari.

The former WWE star recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as growing up watching wrestling with his brother Shawn Daivari, working Cruiserweight Classic, and more.

Daivari discussed the string of WWE releases that have shocked the fans over the last few months. He revealed how people backstage reacted to the release of names such as Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe:

“When Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman got released, the whole roster from top to bottom, RAW, SmackDown, NXT was like’oh s**t. If they are letting guys like Braun and Samoa Joe go, it could be anybody.’”

Ariya Daivari also talked about his own WWE release in June saying that he wasn’t expecting it for at least 4-5 months. He then said that he is happy that his brother Shawn Daivari was brought back by the company recently.

Samoa Joe has already made his return to WWE as part of the NXT brand. Braun Strowman on the other hand seems to be heading in a surprising direction. You can check out the latest report about his future here.