Asuka Responds To Reports Of Her WWE Absence

Asuka is well aware of reports regarding her WWE absence and she has disputed them.

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the July 18 Money In The Bank PPV. She competed in the women’s MITB match, which was won by Nikki A.S.H. Many were wondering where “The Empress of Tomorrow” had gone.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Asuka’s absence has nothing to do with health-related issues. Meltzer also claimed that Asuka was in attendance for a recent Monday Night Raw taping but left early since she wasn’t being used.

Asuka caught wind of the report and took to her Twitter account to deny it.

I would like to ask the information provider. Don't make a fake story. https://t.co/Y2XHDSFLfi — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) August 22, 2021

“Nothing has been revealed. That information is totally wrong. Really different. Completely different. Everything is different. I would like to ask the information provider. Don’t make a fake story.”

Asuka is one of the most decorated women’s wrestlers in the industry. She made a name for herself in Japan as Kana, which is short for her real name. Since transitioning to the world of WWE, Asuka became a two-time Raw Women’s Champion, a former SmackDown Women’s Champion, and a former NXT Women’s Champion.

Time will tell when “The Empress of Tomorrow” will return to the ring. One thing we know for sure is she’s none too pleased with reports on her absence.