Backstage Update On Asuka’s Absence From WWE Programming

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE programming in recent weeks. The absence of the former women’s champion has made many fans wonder about her health.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter provides some updates on her situation and confirms that her absence isn’t related to any health reasons.

According to the report, Asuka is fine and the officials are just not using her for anything. She was also present at the recent Raw tapings but left early after learning that she wasn’t going to be used:

“For those asking about Asuka, she is fine. She’s just not being used for anything right now. She was at the Raw tapings early but left early since she wasn’t being used. “

The former champion last wrestled on WWE TV during the Money In The Bank PPV. She competed in the female ladder match which was won by Nikki A.S.H.

Asuka had been involved in the title picture for long before this. She held the Raw women’s championship for 231 days before dropping it to Rhea Ripley at the WrestleMania 37 event earlier this year.

Since her absence is not related to any health issues, the former NXT star shouldn’t stay away for long. Though it’s still hard to say when exactly she will be back on WWE TV.