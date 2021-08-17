Update On Kenny Omega, Ric Flair & Andrade At TripleMania

At TripleMania over the weekend, Kenny Omega defeated Andrade to retain the AAA Mega Championship. Shortly after, it was reported that AEW had asked AAA to not have Omega lose the title on the show. In an update to this story, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that AEW eventually did say Omega losing the title was fine but AAA decided to keep the title on him regardless.

“The original idea was that Andrade was going to win the championship. That was AAA’s idea and then AEW said originally that they would prefer that not to happen. It was not a contentious thing,” Meltzer said. The idea was that AEW didn’t want their champion losing in another promotion. AEW’s stance on this reportedly changed after the decision was made to have Christian Cage beat Omega for the Impact title on Rampage.

Hey @AndradeElIdolo , I’ll admit it. You’re tough, you came close. But that stunt with @RicFlairNatrBoy ? Not in 2021, and not in my ring, pal. You made it personal. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 15, 2021

“Essentially what happened, there was plenty of talk and in the end, AAA did come to the decision to keep it on Omega.”

Omega was not aware that Ric Flair was going to be at the show. When he found out about Flair, Omega suggested that he lose to Andrade. Ultimately, Dorian Roldan decided to keep the title on Omega. Meltzer then speculated this was done because they have Omega’s next championship match planned.

“It may be Omega and Psycho Clown, but I’m not sure of that. There were things that hinted at that but they wanted to do that match. So, in the end it was AAA’s decision,” Meltzer concluded.