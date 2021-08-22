Becky Lynch Comments On SummerSlam Return

Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to WWE during the SummerSlam PPV. The Man went on to reclaim her throne and won the SmackDown women’s championship during her comeback.

The new champion was interviewed backstage after the show. She was asked how it feels to be back. She responded by saying: “The Man is back, and it feels good!”

Reports of Sasha Banks potentially being pulled from SummerSlam had come out a few weeks before the show but officials did not confirm it until the day of the event.

The match was still on until Bianca Belair made her entrance. She was only informed after she got in the ring that the boss will not be able to compete on the show.

It was then announced that Carmella will be replacing the former women’s champion in the SummerSlam match. Carmella came out for the fight but Becky Lynch made her return before the bout could start.

Lynch got in the ring and attacked Carmella. She replaced Carmella in the women’s championship match and Becky ended up defeating Belair in a quick fashion.

Other notable moments from the show include another massive return and multiple other title changes. You can check out the complete SummerSlam result at this link.