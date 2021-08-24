Becky Lynch Reportedly Requested To Turn Heel At WWE SummerSlam

There has been a lot of criticism among fans regarding Becky Lynch turning heel. WWE tried to turn her heel in 2018 at SummerSlam following a match with Charlotte Flair, but that was rejected by the fans and she was turned into a mega babyface.

Lynch returned at SummerSlam to beat Bianca Belair in less than 30 seconds to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Dave Meltzer reported today that the heel turn was something Lynch requested and WWE officials signed off on the decision.

The booking decision was odd for fans to understand as Belair had been built up for months as a top star. Even Nikki Bella expressed unhappiness over the way Belair was booked.

Original plans called for Lynch to return to WWE TV in a few weeks as she hadn’t been seen on television in over a year due to her pregnancy. However, WWE had to change course once Sasha Banks was not cleared for in-ring action to challenge Belair for the strap at SummerSlam.

This was after Banks not only missed live events the weekend before, but she wasn’t backstage at SmackDown or SummerSlam. The fallout from Lynch’s return and title change at SummerSlam will take place on this Friday’s SmackDown.