Becky Lynch Reportedly Turning Heel for Bianca Belair Feud

The return of Becky Lynch at Summerslam was a moment that caught everybody by surprise. Not only was there zero rumours or spoilers about her in-ring return, but she pinned Bianca Belair in 27 seconds to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

This booking has already caused a lot of commotion in wrestling communities. Many are saying that it does a huge disservice to Belair. A woman who went from ESPY award winner to a jobber in less than six months. However, it looks as if this could be part of a larger construct. The current rumours are that WWE has plans to turn Becky Lynch heel as part of her return.

Becky Lynch has previously had a few heel runs with the company, but this decision would seem a little strange given the anti-hero role she was playing and held on to during her hiatus from the ring.

According to PW Insider, who cited multiple WWE sources in their article, the plans are in place for Becky Lynch to play the heel role in her upcoming feud with Bianca Belair. You can’t help but wonder if this really is the best way to book the feud.

No Reason Has Been Given For Why Becky Lynch Will Be Heel

Currently, Bianca Belair is a face who has done so much for her character despite very limited storytelling in WWE. However, the decision to turn Becky Lynch heel still doesn’t necessarily feel as if it is the right one.

The character of The Man dominated WWE headlines. The Stone Cold Steve Austin style rebel who didn’t care what people thought or felt. The Man, in many ways, transcended the heel/face stereotypes.

Either way, it would appear that creative minds have been set. The returning Becky Lynch is going to be the villain for the foreseeable future. Whether she will continue with her current moniker or change to something else also remains to be seen.