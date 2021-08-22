Becky Lynch Returns To Win WWE SmackDown Women’s Title At SummerSlam

The rematch of the WrestleMania 37 night one main event between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title didn’t take place at SummerSlam. However, fans did get to see Becky Lynch make her return at SummerSlam in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

WWE announced that Sasha Banks was not able to wrestle tonight. She was replaced by Carmella, who just lost to Belair on Friday’s SmackDown. Belair cut a promo about how eventually she will get Banks and until then, she would beat Carmella. This led to Becky Lynch returning. Lynch attacked Carmella and the match started after Lynch challenged Belair. Lynch punched Belair and hit a power slam for the win to win the title.

There had been conflicting reports about the status of Banks vs. Belair for over the last week as both stars missed last weekend’s house shows for an unknown reason. It was reported that both stars were cleared for SummerSlam, but Banks wasn’t featured on Friday’s SmackDown.

Lynch had been away from WWE due to her being pregnant with her first child last year. She vacated the title. There had been reports that WWE could add a Bayley talk segment to WrestleMania 37 as it had been discussed when an idea of Lynch driving a big truck was brought up for her return.

It was later reported that the reason Lynch didn’t return at WrestleMania was due to her not being ready at the time.