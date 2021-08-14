Bianca Belair Wants Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Matches

Bianca Belair recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. The SmackDown Women’s Champion discussed several topics during the interview, including which opponents she is targeting down the road in her WWE career.

“I always say that one of my main goals – I look up to the Four Horsewomen,” Bianca Belair began. “When I was in NXT, I remember just looking at the Four Horsewomen and standing in in the locker room thinking like, Wow, they used to be here in the same spot that I’m at, and now they’re on Raw, and they’re on SmackDown.”

“They’re doing these amazing things” Belair continued. “And if I could ever just get up there and be in the same ring as them, that’s when I know that I’m doing it, I’ve made it. And I’m here now.”

Bianca Belair on Charlotte and Becky

Bianca Belair is eager for Becky Lynch to return so she can pin her shoulders to the mat.

“I can’t wait for Becky to come back. I would love to feud with Becky. I’ve pinned Bayley, I’ve pinned Sasha. And now my goal is to eventually feud again with Charlotte and Becky and hopefully pin the other two Four Horsewomen.”

Bianca Belair is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 event on Saturday, August 21st.

Banks attacked Belair to close out this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, with Zelina Vega and Carmella potentially joining Banks to form a new group, although this has not been confirmed officially.