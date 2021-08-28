Big E Says He Is Ready To Be The Face Of WWE

Big E has spent a lot of time grooming himself to be a top performer. Though the former NXT champion believes that he doesn’t need any more time and he is finally ready to be the face of WWE. The New Day member recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated. He first admitted that he didn’t always feel confident about himself and credited people like Daniel Bryan and Kenny Omega for helping him.

Big E explained how his hunger for a world title is different than people like John Cena or Brock Lesnar. Mr. Money In The Bank claimed that he doesn’t need another year to grow and the time for him is now:

“I have a different perspective than a Brock or a Cena, who’s trying to become a 17-time world champion. I’m trying to get one. It has a different feel, and I’m not saying those guys don’t want it, too, but this might be my only opportunity. So I’ll show up ready and make some noise. I don’t feel like I need another year to grow. The time is now.”

E then discussed the responsibility that comes with a world title. The former IC champion said that he isn’t worried about the task of being the face of the company but he is ready to face whatever comes in front of him:

“I’m not worried about this gargantuan task of being the face of the company because I’m too focused on doing my very best to be entertaining with whatever I’m given. I’m all about handling what’s right in front of me, and I feel like I can handle whatever is in front of me. I’m ready, and I’ve been ready.”

While there is no word yet on what the plans for the Money In The Bank briefcase are, previous reports have suggested that WWE may move Big E to Raw during the upcoming Draft. It would be interesting to see if E ends up cashing his contract on Bobby Lashley instead of Roman Reigns.