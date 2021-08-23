Billy Corgan Comments On Ric Flair Appearing At NWA 73

The National Wrestling Alliance announced last week that Ric Flair was “coming home” and would be at the upcoming 73rd Anniversary show. The NWA has two big shows upcoming from St. Louis. NWA Empowerrr takes place August 28th from the Chase Ballroom and the promotion’s anniversary show takes place from the same venue the night after.

Corgan was recently on the Battleground podcast and spoke about how the deal to have Flair appear on the show came together. According to Corgan, Conrad Thompson played a role in brokering the deal.

“NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis had had lunch not too long ago with Conrad Thompson,” Corgan said on the show (transcriptions via Fightful). “Everybody knows Conrad from his success in podcasting but Conrad’s also a member of the Flair family via marriage.”

Corgan continued to say that there was likely some poking around that took place during that lunch meeting to see if Flair was interested.

“I believe it was right around the time that Mr. Flair had left his relationship with the WWE, so I think maybe there was some poking around during that lunch about, ‘Do you think this is something Ric might be interested in?’ So, I think that opened up the channel to talking behind the scenes about whether or not we could put it together, and obviously, it did happen, and I’m very excited.”

NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73 Lineups

The lineups for both NWA shows from St. Louis this week have been revealed.

NWA Empowerrr – August 28th

NWA Women’s World Championship

Kamille (c) vs Leyla Hirsch

Bianca Carelli vs. Chelsea Green vs. Debbie Malenko vs. Lady Frost vs. Jamie Senegal (with Pollo Del Mar) vs. Jennacide (with Taryn Terrell) vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Thunder Kitty

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Melina

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals

NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Finals

The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) vs. Hell on Heels (Renee Michelle and Sahara 7)

Red Velvet and KiLynn King vs. The Freebabes (Jazzy Yang, Hollyhood Haley J and Miranda Gordy)

NWA 73 Lineup – August 29th