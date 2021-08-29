Billy Corgan Reveals Mickie James’ NWA Contract Status

While Mickie James served as an executive producer for NWA‘s all-women EmPowerrr PPV, she is still a free agent according to president Billy Corgan. The wrestling promotion posted a video of Corgan chatting with the former women’s champion on their YouTube channel ahead of their historic PPV this Saturday night.

During the interview, the NWA president revealed James’ status with the promotion. Billy Corgan claimed that Mickie has not signed a talent deal with his company:

“What people don’t understand is that Mickie James is a free agent. Our deal here with the NWA is Mickie’s coming in to co-promote this event, and we will be co-promoters on this event. But, you have not signed a talent deal with the NWA.

And that is not a work, that’s straight-up shoot. Because that is what you want. and as her friend, I said ‘I think that makes sense’. because you should have all the power and you should do as you wish and what’s best for your family”

The female star was released from her WWE contract back in April this year. She made her NWA debut in June and was announced as the executive producer for NWA’s first-ever all-female event.

This revelation makes things interesting as it means that James is free to do other things after tonight’s EmPowerrr event. We will have to wait and see if she continues her relationship with the company after this or shows up at a different promotion.