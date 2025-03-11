Mickie James Appears At WWE NXT Roadblock

On Tuesday night, Mickie James made an appearance at WWE NXT Roadblock, held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. She attended the event alongside fellow WWE LFG coaches The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley. Booker T, another LFG coach, was also present as part of the NXT commentary team.

During a backstage segment, the former Women’s Champion offered encouragement to Jaida Parker. She urged her to “make it happen” in her pursuit of the NXT Women’s Championship.

It’s worth noting that Gail Kim previously revealed plans for a TNA tag team match featuring herself and James in 2024. However, the match ultimately did not materialize.

James has not competed since September 2024. Throughout her career, which includes two stints with WWE, she has held the WWE Women’s Championship five times and the WWE Divas Championship once. She also boasts five TNA Knockouts World Championship reigns.

While James has served as a coach on WWE LFG, she will be replaced by Michelle McCool in the second season.