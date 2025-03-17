Mickie James Set for In-Ring Return at WrestleCon Supershow Amid WWE LFG Departure

Mickie James vs. Maki Itoh Confirmed for WrestleCon

Mickie James is officially returning to the ring at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial WrestleCon Supershow on April 17, 2025. She is set to face Maki Itoh in what will be her first match since September 2024.

WrestleCon announced the highly anticipated matchup, stating, “It’s finally happening… Maki Itoh vs. Mickie James at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow.” Tickets for the event are currently on sale.

The show’s lineup also features a special guest enforcer match with Dan Severn overseeing a clash between Minoru Suzuki and Butterbean.

Its finally happening…. Maki Itoh v Mickie James at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow



Tickets on sale at https://t.co/A3D3hRNKp8 pic.twitter.com/aw1O7Y6QYn — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 16, 2025

James’ WWE LFG Exit and Coaching Change

As James prepares for her return to the ring, she is also stepping away from her role as a coach on WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats). The A&E series, which debuted in February 2025, will return for a second season with Michelle McCool replacing James on the coaching staff.

The Undertaker, one of the show’s existing coaches and McCool’s husband, reportedly played a key role in securing McCool’s spot. While there is no direct confirmation that he influenced James’ removal, sources indicate his continued involvement in the show was linked to McCool’s inclusion.

James has not publicly commented on the coaching change but posted a cryptic message on X, stating, “Nuff said… #NewProfilePic” shortly before the news broke.

Future Plans and Potential WWE Return

Despite her departure from WWE LFG, James and her fellow Season 1 coaches—The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Booker T—recently appeared together at WWE NXT Roadblock on March 11. During the event, James was seen backstage, offering encouragement to rising star Jaida Parker.

Beyond WWE, James remains actively involved in wrestling as the Creative Director, Head of Female Talent, and Executive Producer for Ohio Valley Wrestling. She has also hinted at a return to in-ring competition, responding to NXT’s Roxanne Perez—who named James as a dream opponent—by saying, “You gonna make me dust off my working boots?”

This has fueled speculation about a potential WWE comeback, with many fans hoping to see James revisit her iconic rivalry with Trish Stratus. With 2025 marking the 25th anniversary of Stratus’ WWE debut, some believe a match between the two could be on the horizon.

James, a six-time WWE Women’s Champion and five-time TNA Knockouts Champion, has not wrestled since September 2024. She was previously slated for a tag team match alongside Gail Kim in TNA, but the bout never came to fruition.

As James prepares for her WrestleCon showdown with Itoh, fans eagerly await what the future holds for the veteran star—both in and out of WWE.