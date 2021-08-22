Bobby Lashley Defeats Goldberg At WWE SummerSlam

WWE didn’t give the fans Brock Lesnar, but they did bring back Goldberg to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title in one of the top matches at SummerSlam.

The match, which took place in the co-main event of the show that was held from Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium on Peacock, was short as expected. Goldberg sold his knee throughout the match and that played a factor in the finish. In the end, Goldberg couldn’t stand so the referee called for the bell. After the match, Lashley hit Goldberg with a chair. Goldberg’s son tried to make the save, but he got put into the full nelson.

Goldberg made his return on the July 19th episode of WWE Raw to tell Lashley that he was next. While Lashley was ready to go, MVP wasn’t ready to give in just yet. That later changed and the match was booked.

Many fans thought Lesnar would be the right person to face Lashley at this show, but it’s been reported that WWE wanted to save Lesnar’s return for a WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns.

