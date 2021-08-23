Bobby Lashley Says He Stayed In His Lane After Hurt Business Split

Bobby Lashley has spoken out on whether or not he was vocal about WWE‘s decision to split The Hurt Business.

Lashley aligned himself with MVP and soon, the two linked with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to form The Hurt Business. While the team had success, capturing gold and gaining some steam, the group abruptly broke up when Lashley attacked Benjamin and Alexander. Lashley remains with MVP on television, while Benjamin and Alexander have mainly been reduced to WWE Main Event.

During an interview with Metro, Lashley said he chose to stay in his lane once the decision was made.

“I’m comfortable with staying in my lane. In the wrestling business, I think too many people start worrying about so many other things and then they don’t focus on their career. Ultimately, we have to make sure our career is great before trying to do anybody else’s stuff.

“There’s lots of guys on the roster that I look and I’m like, man, he looks good – he’s tough, he’s that and he’s that. Once we have that opportunity, we might open up the Hurt Business and bring some people in and help fuel their career. But it’s one of those things where I have to focus on me for a little while, and I gotta make sure I’m defending the world title.”

Bobby Lashley went on to praise Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for their in-ring talent. He said he felt The Hurt Business gave fans an opportunity to see just how good Cedric is and gave others a refresher on the ability that Benjamin possesses.

Do you think The Hurt Business broke up too soon?