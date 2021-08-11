Booker T Reacts To Rene Dupree’s Accusations Against Goldberg

Booker T is aware of Rene Dupree’s injury accusations hurled towards Goldberg.

Dupree had been signed with WWE from 2002 through 2007. He got called up from OVW in 2003. He had been on television during Goldberg’s first run with WWE. At some point, Dupree had a pretape with the former WCW Champion. During an appearance on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, Dupree alleged that Goldberg broke his collarbone after several botched spots where he was hit with the French flag.

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T questioned why Dupree is all of sudden publicly airing out his issues with Goldberg.

“When I hear that kind of talk like that, as far as he broke my shoulder (collarbone) or whatever, the time to speak up about that collarbone thing was back then, and say, ‘What the hell are you doing? You’re about to hurt me. Hit me like that one more time and see what happens, we’re going to be in a fight.’

“I’m just saying, that’s what I would have said. I wouldn’t be talking 15 years later about how bad it hurt. We would have had to confront each other about something like that happening. I just hate to hear people talk about, ‘WWE is desperate.’ I’m sure he (Dupree) wished he was the person in that spot where still the company was ‘desperate’ but he was the guy in that spot.”

Booker T also brought up an infamous incident involving Dupree and Hardcore Holly. It’s been said that Holly put the boots to Dupree over failing to admit he racked up parking tickets after letting him borrow his car.

Do you agree with Booker T’s comments on Rene Dupree airing his grievances with Goldberg?