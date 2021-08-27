Braun Strowman Likely Heading To Impact Wrestling (Report)

Former WWE superstars Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy are both likely heading to Impact Wrestling after their release from the company earlier this year, suggests Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer talked about the future of some recently released stars in the latest edition of the Newsletter. He noted that both the former WWE talents are likely headed to the Impact Zone:

“It appears that the former Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy will be here, with Murphy as Buddy Matthews (his real name is Matthew Adams) and not sure what name Strowman will use. Scott D’Amore did a Twitch show from a baseball game and mentioned the term Braun for Glory.”

I know I’m on the right path because things stopped being easy!!!! #IAmTheAlphaAndOmega pic.twitter.com/f7RaUebXWJ — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) August 24, 2021

Meltzer also reiterated his comments about the company officials being interested in bringing in Bray Wyatt as well. Though he noted that it’s one situation that can go in many different directions.

Braun Strowman has not provided a lot of hints about his future since his WWE release. Buddy Murphy on the other hand has been very active on social media. He has been posting vignettes teasing his next move.

Since both the stars were released on June 2, they are expected to become free agents once their non-compete clause expires at the end of this month. It would be interesting to see when they make their first appearance for Impact.