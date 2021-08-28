Braun Strowman Teases Next Move With Cryptic Tweet

Ever since his release from WWE on June 2nd Braun Strowman has kept the world waiting. The question so many people have been asking is ‘where will he go next?’

Earlier this week it looked as if the cat had been let out of the bag somewhat when IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore claimed they were preparing for ‘Braun for Glory’. This is a not-so-subtle play on words for the IMPACT PPV Bound for Glory, scheduled for October 21st. While this got everybody talking, it was a tweet yesterday from the man himself that really got people wondering.

Braun Strowman, who is back to using his real name (Adam Scherr) on social media tweeted a quote that appeared to confirm D’Amore’s words.

Remember in life if you’re gonna do something make sure you make a impact. Carve your name in stone!!! #Titan.

Many believe that Braun Strowman’s tweet confirms IMPACT as his next destination and while nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, it certainly looks as if there is some validity to the rumours.

All Signs Point Towards Braun Strowman Being Back in a Ring Soon

As already reported, all signs seem to point towards Braun Strowman signing with IMPACT wrestling. The news was further discussed by the Wrestling Observer. With Strowman’s no-compete clause up as of August 31st, it would seem as if the only real worry the wrestling world has is if IMPACT is really going to make us wait until Bound for Glory for the monster to make an appearance.

Braun Strowman has kept himself in great shape during his time away from the ring. He regularly tweets images or videos from his workouts.

I kneel for no man!!!! God is the only thing I fear and its only because I don’t wanna let him down!!!! #PenitentMan #IFearNoMan #CutFromADiffrentCloth #God #Titan pic.twitter.com/NkK57BMEKk — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) August 19, 2021

His repeated use of the hashtag ‘Titan’ has people wondering if this is a hint at his new ring name. While this feels a little too gimmicky for a man like Strowman, stranger things have happened.

Wherever Strowman decides to go, and whatever his name will be, he will clearly be ready for action and won’t settle for anything less than gold.