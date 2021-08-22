Bray Wyatt ‘Fiend’ Sign Confiscated At WWE SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE on July 31st, but that hasn’t prevented fans from supporting the former WWE Champion at live events. WWE sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world when they announced Wyatt ‘s contract was terminated after 11 years with the company.

“We want Wyatt” chants have been audible at WWE TV tapings since his departure. During Sunday’s SummerSlam kickoff show, a large Fiend sign was shown at ringside. It did not take long for security to approach the fan and confiscate the sign, which incorporated the Fiend mask into the Las Vegas Raiders logo.

The guy with this sign at Sunmerslam is my hero @WWEBrayWyatt #WeWantWyatt pic.twitter.com/OQa5l0ZPsX — Michael Villa (@VillaMikey) August 21, 2021

Bray Wyatt’s Future

Bray Wyatt’s 90-day non-compete clause runs through the last week of October. He will be unable to work for other wrestling companies until then, but it is believed he’ll be joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The night CM Punk returned to wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Bray Wyatt posted an Eddie Van Halen Quote on Twitter. Many wrestling fans are interpreting this as another indication that we have not seen the last of Bray Wyatt inside the squared circle.