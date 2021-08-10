Bray Wyatt Shares Cryptic Message In First Tweet Since WWE Release

Bray Wyatt resurfaced on social media with a cryptic message and a new teaser image in his first post since being released by WWE due to budget cuts.

You can’t kill it pic.twitter.com/Bi13czn5Zs — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2021

Fightful reported some more backstage details on Wyatt’s time in WWE before he was released. The former Universal Champion had been off TV following a loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

There had been some rumors about his mental health while he was away. Per the report, his absence following WrestleMania had nothing to do with what was called “falsely reported mental health issues.” Also, Wyatt is healthy and able to wrestle.

While away from WWE, he was working on adding creative elements to his character. His return was supposed to be on the August 9th edition of WWE Raw.

Wyatt also had family engagements already scheduled for May and June. There were tentative plans in order for Wyatt’s WWE return, but then the decision was made to let him go.

Wyatt is under a 90-day non-compete clause so he won’t be available to sign with another promotion until three months from now.