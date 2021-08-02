Britt Baker Comments On Adam Cole Possibly Joining AEW

Adam Cole reportedly will have the decision to either re-sign with WWE or test the waters as a free agent. The contract of the former NXT Champion will expire later this month shortly after SummerSlam.

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, who has been dating Cole for the past few years, recently did an interview with the Daily Star before the report about Cole’s status came out.

During it, she was asked about the possibility of Cole jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling and if he would do it for her.

“He has got to hold down Tuesday night and I’ll hold down Wednesday night, right?! I think it’s funny when people say, ‘He has to go to AEW because of Britt!’ because there are so many more people at AEW who have played a bigger role in the wrestling side of his life.”

Baker continued by noting that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were in the Bullet Club for the majority of the time that Cole was a big star in ROH so he was around them. She noted that his history with some of the top stars in AEW would create endless storylines for Cole.

“But he’s happy where he is. So, if he were to jump ship and come my way, that would be awesome, but if he stays in WWE forever then I’d be happy, too, as I just want him to be happy.”

Cole nor WWE has yet to publicly comment on his contract status. It was reported that WWE executives were surprised to learn that they had let the expiration date of Cole’s contract get so close without realizing it was set to end.