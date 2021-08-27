Brock Lesnar’s Last-Minute Return Due To CM Punk’s AEW Debut (Report)

CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Brock Lesnar all returned to pro-wrestling after varying lengths of absences recently. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE brought back Brock Lesnar and may have sped up the return of Becky Lynch due to pressure to appease Fox after CM Punk debuted for AEW.

“FOX was very upset that WWE didn’t make a big offer to Punk to keep him from going to AEW, and politically, WWE felt the need to get Lesnar and Lynch to Smackdown right away,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Fox and CM Punk are said to have a good relationship stemming from his time on WWE Backstage.

In terms of Becky Lynch, she was likely always returning at SummerSlam, anyway. For Lesnar, however, his deal was said to have been made very last minute. Meltzer noted that those close to the situation are “saying it was literally a last-minute deal that was put together for a number of reasons, all in some form related to FOX, C.M. Punk showing up in AEW and John Cena leaving.”

It was also noted that the reason Lesnar looked leaner than usual is that he did not have advanced notice he’d be returning. Both Lesnar and Lynch will be headed to the Smackdown brand with Lesnar challenging Reigns for the Universal title and Lynch now the Smackdown Women’s Champion after defeating Bianca Belair on Saturday.