Bully Ray Compares NXT To WWE’s Version Of ECW

Bully Ray recently spent some time on Busted Open Radio comparing WWE‘s treatment of NXT to its treatment of ECW. According to Bully, there are many similarities between the two situations.

“There are many of us who believe that Vince McMahon brought ECW back for one reason: to kill it,” Bully said on the show. “He was going to get as much blood out of that stone as possible and then he was going to kill it because he could not stand to hear those letters E-C-W anymore. And guess what? It was his to kill.”

“Vince owns NXT,” Bully continued. “Hunter doesn’t own NXT, Shawn Michales doesn’t own NXT, Vince McMahon owns NXT. And I will do whatever I want to do with it, thus what’s going on lately. I do not think Vince is doing backflips over the fact that NXT ‘lost’ to AEW on Wednesday nights. That is a perception thing and if there is one thing that I learned from Vince McMahon one-on-one, is that perception is reality, Bubba. Nobody gives a damn about the truth in wrestling, it’s all about the perception.”

“NXT almost became an ECW for Vince, another thorn in his side. Do you really think that Vince McMahon wants NXT to be a better product or a more liked product than RAW or Smackdown?”

Bully’s comments can be heard on the Busted Open Radio podcast below: